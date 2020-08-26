QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,713 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 493.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 70.4% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,148 shares of company stock valued at $21,899,420 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,074,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,684,227. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.08. The firm has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $117.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cowen increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

