Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO) CAO Lewis W. Moorehead Sells 4,465 Shares

Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO) CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 4,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total value of $24,021.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Quantum stock remained flat at $$5.78 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 239,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,532. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28. Quantum Corp has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $8.52.

Get Quantum alerts:

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $73.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.00 million. Quantum had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. Equities analysts expect that Quantum Corp will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Quantum during the first quarter valued at $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quantum during the first quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Quantum by 324.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Quantum during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Quantum in the second quarter worth $46,000. 0.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QMCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Quantum in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.