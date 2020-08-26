Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO) CFO J Michael Dodson Sells 12,266 Shares

Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO) CFO J Michael Dodson sold 12,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total value of $65,991.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Quantum stock remained flat at $$5.78 during trading on Wednesday. 239,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,532. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28. Quantum Corp has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $8.52.

Get Quantum alerts:

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $73.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.00 million. Quantum had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quantum Corp will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum in the second quarter worth about $366,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quantum during the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 220.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 52,039 shares during the last quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 16.2% during the second quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 555,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 77,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quantum during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Quantum in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.