Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO) SVP Donald E. Jr. Martella Sells 1,931 Shares

Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO) SVP Donald E. Jr. Martella sold 1,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total value of $10,388.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,969.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QMCO remained flat at $$5.78 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 239,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,532. Quantum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28.

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Quantum had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $73.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Quantum Corp will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,624,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Quantum by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,851,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Quantum by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 605,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 290,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deep Field Asset Management LLC raised its position in Quantum by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 555,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 77,213 shares during the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Quantum in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

