RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.34. 6,483,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 2,959,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut RA Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on RA Medical Systems to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of RA Medical Systems in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RA Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.21). RA Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 807.30% and a negative return on equity of 140.19%. Research analysts anticipate that RA Medical Systems Inc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Mejia, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,085 shares in the company, valued at $52,851. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 110,000 shares of company stock worth $59,000. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

