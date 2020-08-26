Raiden Network Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.87 Million (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 26th. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $21.13 million and $2.87 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One Raiden Network Token token can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00003613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007772 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00035344 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001118 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,910,504 tokens. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network

Raiden Network Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

