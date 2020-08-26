Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Down 8.3%

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)’s share price was down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.58 and last traded at $7.60. Approximately 6,187,479 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 11,227,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RRC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Range Resources from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. MKM Partners upgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Range Resources from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.20 price target (up previously from $3.60) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.37.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.20.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. The firm had revenue of $376.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,356 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,400,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,313,000 after buying an additional 6,345,693 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,057,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 755,553 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,000.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

