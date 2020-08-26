Rapids Hits Market Capitalization of $1.10 Million (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Rapids token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Rapids has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $1,303.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rapids has traded up 24.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00128949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.49 or 0.01698952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00194163 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00154493 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Rapids Token Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 22,982,585,385 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,785,130,127 tokens. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

