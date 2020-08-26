Rapids Trading Down 23.5% Over Last Week (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Rapids has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. Rapids has a total market capitalization of $908,783.69 and approximately $4,538.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapids token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rapids alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00132628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.78 or 0.01668637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00194362 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000857 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00151474 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Rapids Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 22,982,585,385 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,785,130,127 tokens. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD

Rapids Token Trading

Rapids can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rapids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.