Ravencoin Price Tops $0.0226 on Top Exchanges (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $155.81 million and $22.70 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex, Nanex and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00128390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.96 or 0.01683588 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00193348 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000862 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000204 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008779 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 6,898,140,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, QBTC, Nanex, Bittrex, Graviex, IDCM, TradeOgre and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

