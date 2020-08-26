REAL Achieves Market Cap of $1.28 Million (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 26th. Over the last seven days, REAL has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. One REAL token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip, IDEX, Radar Relay and Bancor Network. REAL has a market cap of $1.28 million and $213.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00131116 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.05 or 0.01671895 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00194306 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000856 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00151674 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About REAL

REAL was first traded on August 31st, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. REAL’s official website is www.real.markets . REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling REAL

REAL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, Radar Relay, BitFlip and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

