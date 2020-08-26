RealChain Hits Market Cap of $133,799.67 (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last week, RealChain has traded up 49.2% against the dollar. One RealChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, DigiFinex and OKEx. RealChain has a total market capitalization of $133,799.67 and approximately $10,695.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00044299 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $635.99 or 0.05586705 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003579 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00051007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About RealChain

RealChain (CRYPTO:RCT) is a token. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,951,412 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund . The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org

Buying and Selling RealChain

RealChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, OKEx and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

