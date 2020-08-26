Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,647 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 219,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.8% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $55,055,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 2.5% in the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 20.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 253,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,969,000 after acquiring an additional 43,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.05.

NYSE:CVX traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.13. 6,828,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,147,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 386.73 and a beta of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $125.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.62 and a 200 day moving average of $89.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

