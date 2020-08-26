Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Up 5.7%

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) shares shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.39 and last traded at $30.97. 351,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 440,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.30.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RGNX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Regenxbio from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.71. The company has a quick ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 222.24%. The company had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Regenxbio’s quarterly revenue was up 110.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regenxbio Inc will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 14,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $599,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Regenxbio by 119.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Regenxbio by 27.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Regenxbio in the second quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Regenxbio in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Regenxbio in the second quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

