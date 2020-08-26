Revain 24 Hour Volume Hits $568,920.00 (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. In the last week, Revain has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Revain token can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges including Kuna, Mercatox, BitForex and OKEx. Revain has a total market cap of $34.87 million and approximately $568,920.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Revain Profile

Revain’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 3,484,410,729 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,284,410,729 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Revain is revain.org . The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BitForex, Kuna, BTC-Alpha, OKEx, BitFlip, Mercatox, Kucoin, HitBTC, C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

