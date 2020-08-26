Rise Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last Week (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last seven days, Rise has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Rise has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $312.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00027263 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004265 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000266 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 157,759,163 coins. Rise’s official website is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rise

