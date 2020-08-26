RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI) Stock Price Down 0.2%

RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI)’s share price fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.16 and last traded at $26.23. 8,924 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 21,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.01% of RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

