Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 849,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,321 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $37,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 54.5% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 9,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 46.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 678,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,349,000 after purchasing an additional 215,842 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 147.7% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 33,192 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 38,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,628,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,529,000 after purchasing an additional 121,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

XOM stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.01. 26,627,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,303,014. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $75.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

