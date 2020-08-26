Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $40.80 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $40,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sepio Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 29,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $6.10 on Wednesday, hitting $291.96. 41,763,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,177,816. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $292.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.53 and a 200 day moving average of $230.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a $0.424 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.