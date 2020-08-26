Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Brokerages expect Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) to announce $1.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rogers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.00. Rogers posted earnings of $1.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rogers will report full year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rogers.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $191.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.65 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.78%.

ROG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Rogers from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

In other Rogers news, Director Keith Barnes sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $47,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Rogers during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Rogers by 114.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Rogers during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Rogers during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Rogers during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rogers stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.37. The stock had a trading volume of 54,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,764. Rogers has a 52 week low of $75.72 and a 52 week high of $157.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.95 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.00.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rogers (ROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.