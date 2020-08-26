Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Up 11.2%

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares shot up 11.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $167.17 and last traded at $164.28. 17,550,328 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 11,529,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.77.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROKU. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Roku from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.14 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.52.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total value of $16,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,050,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $3,896,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,679,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,030 shares of company stock worth $38,531,921 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 50.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 10,698 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 77.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

