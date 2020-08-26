Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) Trading Up 18%

Ruhnn Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:RUHN) was up 18% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.21. Approximately 150,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 231,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RUHN shares. Citigroup started coverage on Ruhnn in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Ruhnn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ruhnn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.08 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Ruhnn had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $32.24 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ruhnn stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Ruhnn Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:RUHN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants.

