salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,939,580 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,151 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $363,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 26.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. AXA lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $92,452,000 after acquiring an additional 74,972 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.76.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.12, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total value of $868,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,979,513.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 780,356 shares of company stock valued at $148,417,205 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $7.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.05. The stock had a trading volume of 25,651,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,643,682. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $218.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.52. The company has a market capitalization of $194.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1,200.28, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

