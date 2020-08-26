SALT Price Tops $0.0964 on Major Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One SALT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0964 or 0.00000847 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, IDEX and Binance. In the last seven days, SALT has traded 32.1% lower against the dollar. SALT has a total market capitalization of $7.74 million and approximately $46,112.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00125312 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.39 or 0.01690243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00188804 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00150778 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000149 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT launched on July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,620 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Huobi, Upbit, Liqui, Gate.io, Bittrex, Binance, LATOKEN, OKEx, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, ABCC and AirSwap. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

