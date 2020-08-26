Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,385,439,000 after buying an additional 2,368,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after buying an additional 4,443,526 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,480,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,010,572,000 after buying an additional 503,122 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,549,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,922,654,000 after buying an additional 285,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,733,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,476,453,000 after buying an additional 675,426 shares in the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $5.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $291.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,301,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,825,145. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $161.68 and a 52 week high of $292.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $702.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $254.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.52.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.99.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

