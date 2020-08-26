Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 40,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 30,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 50.4% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 152.1% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 124,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after buying an additional 75,272 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,174 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $340,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at $162,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.28. 6,181,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,647,440. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.71. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -617.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

