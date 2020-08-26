Sandy Spring Bank Has $4.99 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,065 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFC traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,158,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,820,728. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $3,166,732.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 782,386 shares in the company, valued at $28,713,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Nichols Thompson bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Compass Point raised their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

