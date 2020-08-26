Sandy Spring Bank Has $8.05 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,161,067 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $272,010,000 after buying an additional 137,375 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,680 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,931,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $166,200,000 after buying an additional 183,168 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW stock traded up $4.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.39. 5,286,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,408,809. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $128.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $170.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cfra raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BofA Securities raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.88.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.