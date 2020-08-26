Sandy Spring Bank Has $9.16 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,085 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 62,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 4,709 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.46. 15,073,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,451,838. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $246.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VZ. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

