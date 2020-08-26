Sandy Spring Bank Raises Stock Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,542 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone Group by 152.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $23,045,195.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,613,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,512,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $2,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,880 shares in the company, valued at $11,456,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.95.

Shares of BX stock traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $54.08. 2,992,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,020,168. The firm has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 1.39. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

