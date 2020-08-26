Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stephens raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.21.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,056,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,284. The company has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.60. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $161.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

