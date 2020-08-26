Sandy Spring Bank Sells 112 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Diageo were worth $7,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 204.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 82,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO traded down $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.73. 481,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $80.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.21. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $176.22.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.3623 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DEO. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from $166.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

