Sandy Spring Bank Sells 18 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 0.8% of Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 69 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Argus upped their price objective on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.17.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total transaction of $24,201,574.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,248 shares of company stock worth $27,405,326. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $592.10. The stock had a trading volume of 492,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $576.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $516.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $605.72. The company has a market cap of $90.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.98%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

