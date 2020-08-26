Sandy Spring Bank Sells 51 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.1% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 412,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $76,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD traded up $5.80 on Wednesday, reaching $291.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,990,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,300,374. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.30 and a 200-day moving average of $235.29. The company has a market capitalization of $308.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CSFB boosted their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.33.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

