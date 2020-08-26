SECOM LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.07

SECOM LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.07 and last traded at $23.96, with a volume of 7054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SECOM LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.44.

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company provides online security; remote imaging security; and building management systems for condominiums and apartments, shops, offices, warehouses, factories, and other commercial and industrial establishments, as well as financial institutions; emergency medical alert system for seniors; large-scale proprietary; and camera systems.

