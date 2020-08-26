Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Acquires 13,690 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up 4.4% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $10,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,117,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,302,000 after purchasing an additional 832,875 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,237,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,351,000 after purchasing an additional 434,231 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,381,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,950,000 after purchasing an additional 129,378 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,106,000. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,198,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,081,000 after purchasing an additional 189,238 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.57. The stock had a trading volume of 780,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,351. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.21. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $61.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.