Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Invests $643,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,235,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255,064 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,250,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337,164 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,467,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,920,000 after buying an additional 30,629 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,306,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,258,000 after buying an additional 623,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,160,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,345,000 after buying an additional 1,053,856 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.41. The company had a trading volume of 383,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,374. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $186.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.25 and its 200-day moving average is $159.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

