Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Sells 2,755 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.5% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $126,871,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,132,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49,627.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,159,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148,893 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,505,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $44.82. 8,753,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,911,920. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

