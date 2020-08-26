Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Sells 31,920 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,920 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.6% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $338,182,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740,900 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860,115 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,275,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323,633 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $108,177,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.99. 9,096,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,416,471. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.61 and its 200 day moving average is $38.09. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67.

