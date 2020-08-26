Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Trims Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,476 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,211,000 after buying an additional 18,670 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 33,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 48,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.61. 3,123,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,024,427. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.51. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.