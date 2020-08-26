Serum Achieves Market Cap of $103.00 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 21.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Serum coin can currently be bought for $2.06 or 0.00017920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Serum has traded 28.7% higher against the dollar. Serum has a total market cap of $103.00 million and approximately $106.22 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Serum

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

Serum Coin Trading

Serum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

