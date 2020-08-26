Shelton Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,472 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Nike were worth $9,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 2nd quarter worth about $852,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,234,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $121,079,000 after acquiring an additional 508,901 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 370,074 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,730,609 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $267,736,000 after acquiring an additional 79,643 shares in the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of Nike stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,379,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,955,036. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $173.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.43. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $112.28.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,856 shares of company stock valued at $31,305,715 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Nike from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.59.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.