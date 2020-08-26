Shelton Capital Management Boosts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 92.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,190 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,188,000 after purchasing an additional 163,426 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 130.4% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 34,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 19,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $3,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.26.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, hitting $159.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,929,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,864,208. The company has a market capitalization of $137.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $162.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.62.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

