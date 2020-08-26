Shelton Capital Management Buys 3,752 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $80,306,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $75,933,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $73,199,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,013,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,043,000 after purchasing an additional 604,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,914,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,025,000 after purchasing an additional 556,814 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,684,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.34. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.38. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Bank of America cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

