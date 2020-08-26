Shelton Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,782 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Intuit by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Intuit by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Intuit by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $3.30 on Tuesday, hitting $336.42. 1,714,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,794. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $337.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $303.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.03 billion, a PE ratio of 66.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.53.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

