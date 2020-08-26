Shelton Capital Management Grows Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 35.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,330 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,076,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $486,985,000 after buying an additional 2,868,396 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,498,824 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,539,000 after buying an additional 1,687,199 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,235,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $446,355,000 after buying an additional 1,621,400 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,344,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,591,000 after buying an additional 1,466,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 381.9% in the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,415,643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $78,242,000 after buying an additional 1,121,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $55,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $62,992,312,503.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,646,000. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.88.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,425,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,071,274. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

