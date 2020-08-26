Shelton Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1,280.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,300 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $27,510,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 85.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,891,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,429 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 46.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,180,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,092 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 139.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,515,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,267,000 after purchasing an additional 883,735 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 13.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,184,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,330,000 after purchasing an additional 485,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $33,689.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC cut Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Argus increased their price target on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.36.

WM traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,105,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,714. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.55%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.