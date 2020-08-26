Shelton Capital Management Has $10.86 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,801 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.6% of Shelton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,621,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,317,613,000 after acquiring an additional 45,677 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $959,885,000 after acquiring an additional 115,213 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $995,407,000 after acquiring an additional 206,856 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $839,131,000 after acquiring an additional 82,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,190,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,584,000 after acquiring an additional 13,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.88.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares in the company, valued at $6,549,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total value of $349,468.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,905,240.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $11,910,059. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $344.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,422. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $331.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $346.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

