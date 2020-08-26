Shelton Capital Management Has $3.89 Million Stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308,917 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792,057 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 622.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,098,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,360,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 753.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,443,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,401,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $47.91. 7,816,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,098,373. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average of $48.19. Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.05.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.