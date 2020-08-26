Shelton Capital Management Has $4.15 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 12.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 28,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.03.

NYSE:C traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.65. 17,241,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,074,986. The company has a market capitalization of $102.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.78. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average of $52.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

